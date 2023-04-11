Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured

LIMA. KAZINFORM At least 10 people were killed and another 25 injured in the predawn hours of Monday after a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Peru's department of Lima.

The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at kilometer 109 of the Central Highway, the head of the Highway Protection Division of the Peruvian National Police, Col. Victor Meza, said, according to state news agency Andina, Xinhua reports.

The bus had set out from the central department of Huanuco at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and was on its way to Lima when it ran off a cliff and plunged some seven meters before landing upside down in the Rimac River.

According to Peruvian radio station Radio Programas del Peru, the bus was carrying some 60 passengers, including six minors, three of whom were injured, with one having been admitted to a local hospital.

Of the 25 people injured, at least five are in serious condition. The bus driver, who was also injured, was taken to the local police station in the district of Chicla to determine the causes of the accident.