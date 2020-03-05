Go to the main site
    Persian Leopard caught by trail camera in Kazakhstan

    5 March 2020, 09:19

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Saken Dildakhmet posted a photo of a Persian leopard on his Facebook account.

    The leopard was captured by a trail camera in Mangistau region in the territory of the Ustyurt state nature reserve park, his Facebook post reads.

    A month ago he shared the photos of the leopard. According to him, the leopard was twice caught on a camera last December and this January. Besides, the nature park initiated an expedition to study the rare feline species in the region. The expedition results confirmed the presence of the Persian Leopard in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

