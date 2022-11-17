Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to OSCE Sec Gen

VIENNA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev presented his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Welcoming the new member of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Secretary General congratulated the representative of Kazakhstan on his important appointment and noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation within the OSCE in all three dimensions. According to Schmid, Kazakhstan is currently one of the most active participants in the Organization and plays a crucial role in its activities.

In turn, Bakayev noted the Secretariat's efforts to coordinate the Organization during such a difficult period and thanked for maintaining a focus on the entire OSCE region. The Permanent Representative, stressing the need further to unlock the potential of the economic and environmental dimension, mentioned several projects being implemented in Kazakhstan, including energy and water security.

While discussing the country's ongoing political and socio-economic reforms, the Secretary General thanked Kazakhstan for the active involvement of experts from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in these processes.

In conclusion, the interlocutors outlined further steps to maintain dialogue at various levels and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE.



