Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan meets with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 November 2019, 08:21
GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Last week, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Zhanar Aitzhanova, met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Geneva, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the results and recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review on the situation of human rights in Kazakhstan, which took place a day earlier in the framework of the UN Human Rights Council and was held in a constructive and open atmosphere.

Bachelet emphasized the readiness of her office to assist Kazakhstan in the implementation of recommendations, including through the implementation of technical assistance projects. Zhanar Aitzhanova, in turn, noted the intention of the Republic of Kazakhstan to implement the provisions of the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the course set by him to build a hearing state that can effectively respond to citizens' requests.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed practical issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN human rights mechanisms.

Foreign policy    UN   Kazakhstan  
