Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in Geneva presents credentials to President of Conference on Disarmament

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 22:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On February 15, 2022, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Conference on Disarmament, Ambassador Li Song, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting the representative of Kazakhstan noted the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Conference on Disarmament as the sole multilateral forum in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control.

Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan supports all constructive proposals aimed at revitalizing the work of the forum. The Republic promotes its own initiatives aimed at achieving a nuclear weapons-free world, banning nuclear tests and ensuring biological safety.

Ambassador Li Song thanked Kazakhstan and personally President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for active disarmament stand and the substantive and constructive contribution of our country to the processes of global disarmament.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Nuclear disarmament  
