    Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in Geneva presented his credentials

    12 February 2022, 09:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 11, 2022 Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev, the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva presented his Credentials to Ms.Tatiana Valovaya, the Director General of the UN Office at Geneva.

    Topical issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN were discussed. Special attention was paid to the issues of human rights, disarmament, as well as deepening cooperation in trade, economic and environmental spheres on the multilateral platform, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Ms. Tatiana Valovaya noted that the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Geneva in November 2021 has generated a significant momentum for further intensification of cooperation, and confirmed the importance of advancement of constructive interaction between Kazakhstan and the UN.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

