Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis

9 January 2023, 15:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan, Chief Mufti Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly met with Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabia in Jeddah, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the issues of organization of the Great Hajj in 2023. Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly addressed the Saudi Minister with a request to create favorable conditions for Kazakhstani pilgrims.

In particular, the Chief Mufti focused on such issues as affordability of ticket prices, security, hotel discounts, service quality and optimization of payment system.

According to him, the number of those willing to perform Hajj rises year by year.

In turn, Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabia assured that his Ministry will provide all-round support to Kazakhstani pilgrims during the Hajj. Upon completion of the meeting, the sides agreed on the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.

4,000 Kazakhstani pilgrims performed the Great Hajj last year. 14 tourist companies served our compatriots.

Photo: facebook.com/Агабек Конарбайулы

