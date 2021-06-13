Performance of ‘The Fountain of Bakhchisarai’ in Memory of Tair Gatauov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A prince, a conqueror, a hero... many unforgettable portrayals, created by Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Tair Gatauov, remain in the memory of ballet connoisseurs. June 10 marks one year since the death of the famous dancer, one of the founders of the choreographic art in the capital.

Theatre critics have repeatedly emphasized his virtuoso performance of Vaslav in The Fountain of Bakhchisarai. On June 20, the Astana Opera team dedicates a performance of this ballet to Tair Gatauov’s memory, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Astana Opera Theater.

Incidentally, one of the opera house’s ballet rehearsal studios has been named after Tair Gatauov for a year now. A portrait of the dancer, beloved by many, decorates its walls.

Friends and colleagues remember his extensive touring schedule. The principal dancer brought fame to Kazakhstan abroad, performing in France, Hungary, Italy and many other countries. During his lifetime, he was a true winner in everything: laureate of many international competitions, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the CIS youth prize Commonwealth of Debuts and the list of his awards can be continued for a very long time.

«Certainly, we all remember Tair with warmth. First of all, this is a great loss for his friends and family. Although, for us, for our collective, our opera house, as well, it is the loss of a dancer who has grown up and absorbed the spirit of Astana Opera. We will not forget his favorite parts and portrayals that Tair created on the stage of our opera house. He was a hardworking, promising performer who daily and patiently ‘nurtured’ his body, improved and learned from his mistakes. Oftentimes, staying outside of working hours, he improved his technical and artistic skills. Despite the fact that a year has passed, the pain of the loss still hurts our hearts and the memory of Tair will remain for a long time,» Gaukhar Ussina, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s principal dancer, noted.

Tair Gatauov was born into the family of a dance teacher. His father instilled in him a love of modern and folk dances from childhood. He sent Tair to the Seleznev Choreographic School. In 2003, after graduating with honours, Tair became a soloist at the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theatre, where he worked for 10 years. In 2013, he became a principal dancer of Astana Opera. In 2007, he completed an internship at the legendary Milanese Teatro alla Scala in Italy. In 2018, he graduated from the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography with the Master’s degree in Art Criticism.

As a reminder, Astana Opera's principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Tair Gatauov passed away on June 10, 2020. The day before, the famous dancer was in a car accident.

On June 20, the ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, staged by the People’s Artist of Russia, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova, will be presented in memory of Tair Gatauov. Assistant Choreographers are Honoured Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky, Elena Sherstneva. Music director and conductor is Arman Urazgaliyev. Set designer is Ezio Frigerio, costume designer is Franca Squarciapino, lighting designer is Vinicio Cheli, projection designer is Sergio Metalli. Assistant costume designer is Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova.

The performance will begin at 6 pm.



