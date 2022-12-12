People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Real cash income of Kazakhstani people has demonstrated the lowest growth pace in the past 5 years, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said delivering his final speech at the Government’s extended session today.

«Improvement of people’s social wellbeing. Rising food prices remain a key factor of inflation increase. Food inflation has exceeded 24%. People’s real income demonstrates the lowest pace of growth in the past 5 years.

Almost 900,000 people in our country are reported to be formally employed, temporarily unemployed, unproductively self-employed and unemployed. The main document in this sphere is the Program on Raising People’s Incomes which should be updated in accordance with today’s realities,» said the President.

After then, the Head of State spoke on occupational traumatism.

«1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau,» he noted.

«Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister,» the President said.



