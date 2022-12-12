Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises

12 December 2022, 13:34
People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Real cash income of Kazakhstani people has demonstrated the lowest growth pace in the past 5 years, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said delivering his final speech at the Government’s extended session today.

«Improvement of people’s social wellbeing. Rising food prices remain a key factor of inflation increase. Food inflation has exceeded 24%. People’s real income demonstrates the lowest pace of growth in the past 5 years.

Almost 900,000 people in our country are reported to be formally employed, temporarily unemployed, unproductively self-employed and unemployed. The main document in this sphere is the Program on Raising People’s Incomes which should be updated in accordance with today’s realities,» said the President.

After then, the Head of State spoke on occupational traumatism.

«1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau,» he noted.

«Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister,» the President said.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov
Read also
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects
‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov
Kazakh Government introduces measures to lower inflation – PM
Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President
Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed

News