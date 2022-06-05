People taking a fateful decision - Tokayev about referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State participated in the voting at the nationwide referendum at the polling station located in the building of the Al-Farabi Schoolchildren Palace in the nation's capital, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

The uniqueness of today's referendum is the introduction of amendments and additions to the current Constitution by means of a nationwide referendum. Previously, amendments and additions to the Constitution were adopted by the Parliament.

Having cast his ballot, President Tokayev held a briefing for representatives of the national media. In his statement, the Head of State congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the referendum.

«Today is an important historical day for our country, indeed. People are taking a fateful decision. There is no compulsion. The referendum has been organized at a high level,» the leader of Kazakhstan said.

Then the President answered a number of questions from journalists about the main goals and tasks of the constitutional reform.



