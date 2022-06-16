Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People supported strategic course of Head of State - Majilis Speaker

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2022, 17:31
ULYTAU. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov addressed the first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) taking place in Ulytau region with the participation of the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Many Kazakhstanis are inspired by the initiatives put forward by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This is evident by the positive outcomes of the national referendum on amendments to the Constitution. Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of its history,» said Koshanov.

According to him, the referendum which is of historic significance demonstrated the people's unity.

«It demonstrated both the country and the world the example of a high degree of unity of the people of Kazakhstan. The people supported the strategic course of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create the Second Republic and carry out sweeping reforms aimed at drastic changes in the country by the majority of the votes. They want the reforms to be underway,» stated the Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


Majilis   Kazakhstan   Referendum   Ulytau region   Ulttyq Qurultay  
