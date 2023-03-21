People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People’s Party of Kazakhstan has issued a statement following the early election of Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform reports citing the party’s press office.

«The most important stage in the history of our country has ended. Elections to the Mazhilis of the Parliament and local maslikhats were held on a new mixed scheme. The campaign took place amid unprecedented high political competition, which became possible thanks to the consistent reforms of the Head of State. The elections enabled to satisfy political ambitions of a wide range of active citizens,» the statement reads.

The Party points out that the last campaign was notable for the participation of both political parties and self-nominees.

«The reforms significantly simplified the registration requirements for political parties. As a result, new parties got the opportunity to run for the elections,» the statement reads.

The statement notes that all conditions have been created for the parties and self-nominees to properly hold the agitation campaign and work with the voters.

«The People’s Party of Kazakhstan is confident in support of voters and is ready for a joint constructive work with the parties and self-nominees in the new composition of the Majilis and maslikhats,» the Party states.



