Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement

21 March 2023, 13:45
People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People’s Party of Kazakhstan has issued a statement following the early election of Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform reports citing the party’s press office.

«The most important stage in the history of our country has ended. Elections to the Mazhilis of the Parliament and local maslikhats were held on a new mixed scheme. The campaign took place amid unprecedented high political competition, which became possible thanks to the consistent reforms of the Head of State. The elections enabled to satisfy political ambitions of a wide range of active citizens,» the statement reads.

The Party points out that the last campaign was notable for the participation of both political parties and self-nominees.

«The reforms significantly simplified the registration requirements for political parties. As a result, new parties got the opportunity to run for the elections,» the statement reads.

The statement notes that all conditions have been created for the parties and self-nominees to properly hold the agitation campaign and work with the voters.

«The People’s Party of Kazakhstan is confident in support of voters and is ready for a joint constructive work with the parties and self-nominees in the new composition of the Majilis and maslikhats,» the Party states.


Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News