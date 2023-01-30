People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The People’s Party of Kazakhstan approved a list of its nominees for the Majilis of Parliament at its 23rd Extraordinary Congress, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The People’s Party of Kazakhstan lists 52 nominees for the Majilis elections,» said Yermukhamet Yertyssbayev, the Party’s Chairman, addressing the Congress.

Yertyssbayev said that the list includes representatives of six different nationalities. Women, youth, and persons with disabilities make 32.6% of the list.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.





Photo: qhp.kz



