Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections

30 January 2023, 18:10
People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The People’s Party of Kazakhstan approved a list of its nominees for the Majilis of Parliament at its 23rd Extraordinary Congress, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The People’s Party of Kazakhstan lists 52 nominees for the Majilis elections,» said Yermukhamet Yertyssbayev, the Party’s Chairman, addressing the Congress.

Yertyssbayev said that the list includes representatives of six different nationalities. Women, youth, and persons with disabilities make 32.6% of the list.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.


Photo: qhp.kz


Related news
Famed environmentalist Aizhan Skakova joins Baitaq Party
Poll: Most Kazakhstanis favour five or more parties in Majilis
Poll predicts over 50% voter turnout at upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Astana should serve as educational, intellectual center of the country – Head of State
Astana should become conformable city to live in – Tokayev
Kazakh capital faces heat shortage – President
Head of State instructs to increase supply of water to reservoir in Astana
Kazakhstan not to shorten the school year
Kazakhstan eyes increasing share of ‘public services in 5 minutes’ to 90%
Kazakhstan names ecology and natural resources vice minister
Akims must regularly meet with people - PM Smailov
News Partner
Popular
1 Ilyas Ospanov appointed as new Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development
2 People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
3 COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
4 Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
5 Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria

News