    People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party to be revived

    23 May 2022, 15:52

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani prominent poet, writer and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov announced the plans to revive the People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Dismissed back in 1995, the revived party will focus on building a New Kazakhstan as well as land issues.

    In a statement Suleimenov confirmed the revival of the party, adding that everyone willing to join it are free to do so.

    Earlier another public figure and businessman Bulat Abilov announced his decision to create Bizdin Tandau Party. The Kazakhstan Builders Union also shared the news about the creation of their political party called Yenbek (Labor).

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Political parties Kazakhstan New Kazakhstan
