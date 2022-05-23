Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party to be revived

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2022, 15:52
People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party to be revived

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani prominent poet, writer and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov announced the plans to revive the People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dismissed back in 1995, the revived party will focus on building a New Kazakhstan as well as land issues.

In a statement Suleimenov confirmed the revival of the party, adding that everyone willing to join it are free to do so.

Earlier another public figure and businessman Bulat Abilov announced his decision to create Bizdin Tandau Party. The Kazakhstan Builders Union also shared the news about the creation of their political party called Yenbek (Labor).


Political parties   Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
June 15. Today's Birthdays
June 15. Today's Birthdays