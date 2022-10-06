Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People’s coalition to support Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential elections founded in Kazakhstan
6 October 2022, 12:53

People’s coalition to support Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential elections founded in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of AMANAT Party Yerlan Koshanov announced the foundation of the people’s coalition to support Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the early presidential elections, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, a number of parties and political associations nominated the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the presidential elections ahead. «To this end the Party and political organizations agreed to create the people’s coalition to support Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the early presidential elections», he said at today’s extraordinary XXIV congress of the AMANAT Party.

He added the forum is expected to take place today with participation of the Head of State. Koshanov urged to gather to implement good initiatives in order to build a just Kazakhstan.


