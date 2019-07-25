People's Assembly presents ‘Yelbasy and the People’ book

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan has presented today the book «Yelbasy and the People.» It contains speeches made by the First President – Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at APK sessions from 1995 to 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The publication is based on unique photographs and documents from the personal archive in the First President’s Library.

The book contains a number of crucial articles on Kazakhstan's model of social harmony and national unity by Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as assessments and opinions of ethnocultural associations’ representatives, who acknowledge Yelbasy’s contribution and thank him for his policy of peace and harmony.

«The policy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev towards all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan, is on the right way. All ethnic groups and people are the wealth of our country. During the 27th APK session Yelbasy emphasized: «The global world is facing transformation. The economy and society are changing. However, unity and cohesion in this world will remain constant values,» Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova said in her welcoming speech.

As Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Deputy Chairman of the APK, said, Yelbasy’s speeches consistently reveal the development stages of the public policy in regard to interethnic relations.

«At the first session, Nursultan Nazarbayev defined the underlying principles of inter-ethnic relations in Kazakhstan. These are «search for common ground, expansion of areas of harmony and trust between peoples. Our main line should be based on the development of all national groups through the quest for compromises and the strengthening of unifying principles. Without a policy of accord and a reasonable national strategy, we will not be capable of resolving any problems,» he underlined, quoting the Leader of the Nation.

The book also has detailed commentaries by prominent politicians, experts, members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, leaders of ethnocultural associations.

According to Tuimebayev, the book clearly shows that created as a consultative and advisory body, the Assembly is becoming a national dialogue platform.