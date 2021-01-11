Go to the main site
    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan wraps up election of its candidates to Majilis

    11 January 2021, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has wrapped up the election of its candidates to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

    It bears to remind that the 28th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on the election of the deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, elected by the Assembly kicked off in Nur-Sultan city on Monday morning.

    The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan voted for the candidates nominated by the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan which will later join the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin all cast their votes at the elections.

    The candidates were nominated at the session of the Assembly’s Council back on December 11.

    In total, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, namely Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
