    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan votes for its candidates to Majilis

    11 January 2021, 10:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 28th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on the election of the deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, elected by the Assembly is currently underway in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

    The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will vote for the candidates nominated by the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan which will later join the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    The candidates were nominated at the session of the Assembly’s Council on December 11.

    In total, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, namely Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

