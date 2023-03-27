Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to hold its regular 32nd session in Astana in April

27 March 2023, 09:37
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to hold its regular 32nd session in Astana in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed a decree on convocation of the regular 32nd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development.

The 32nd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will be held on April 26-27, 2023 at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.


Related news
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8
Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal
Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News