People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan sends 180 t of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan sent 180 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing the regional communications service of the region.

The day before food, construction materials, clothing and other household items were sent together with the Akimat of Almaty.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Almaty, head of the secretariat Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted that on May 4, the Assembly launched a campaign to provide humanitarian assistance in connection with the emergency situation in Maktaaral. Thus, ethnocultural associations collected KZT23.3325 thousand.

As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.