Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan present gifts to children from low-income families

    29 May 2020, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has held a charity event dedicated to Children's Day.

    Within the framework of the campaign, metropolitan ethno cultural associations delivered gifts to children from low-income families and children with special needs, Kazinform reports.

    «The charity event organized by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was supported by our patron of the Kurdish center of Nur-Sultan Mustafa Mustafayev. He allocated funds for purchasing gifts for 40 families,» said the chairman of the capital’s branch of the Association of Kurds of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Barbang» Shamo Fatoyev.

    It is worth noting that last year, the Parasat charity coordination center was opened on the basis of the House of Friendship.

    Since the beginning of 2020, the Nur-Sultan’s branch of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan carried out 56 charity events worth KZT26 million. Moreover, the Assembly sent humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral district.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Charity People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events