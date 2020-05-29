Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan present gifts to children from low-income families

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 May 2020, 15:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has held a charity event dedicated to Children's Day.

Within the framework of the campaign, metropolitan ethno cultural associations delivered gifts to children from low-income families and children with special needs, Kazinform reports.

«The charity event organized by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was supported by our patron of the Kurdish center of Nur-Sultan Mustafa Mustafayev. He allocated funds for purchasing gifts for 40 families,» said the chairman of the capital’s branch of the Association of Kurds of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Barbang» Shamo Fatoyev.

photo

photo

It is worth noting that last year, the Parasat charity coordination center was opened on the basis of the House of Friendship.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Nur-Sultan’s branch of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan carried out 56 charity events worth KZT26 million. Moreover, the Assembly sent humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral district.

photo

photo


