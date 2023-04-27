Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 11:38
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played an important role in the political modernization of the country and strengthening nationwide unity. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the XXXII session of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly, Kazinform reports.

«The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was in spotlight during the large-scale transformations,» the President said.

He noted that five deputies of the Senate nominated by the Assembly are called to ensure feedback and public control and defend the interests of all ethnic nations living in Kazakhstan in the Parliament. Besides, 12 members of the Assembly were admitted to the National Qurultay to share the experience of promotion of the universal nationwide dialogue model.

«We should emphasize that the People's Assembly played an important role in the political modernization of the country and strengthening the nationwide unity. It contributed to broadening the public support of the reforms and engagement of all ethnic groups into the implementation of the strategic tasks of the country’s development,» he concluded.

The XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Astana today. Its theme is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability and Development.


People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
