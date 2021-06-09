People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan holds expanded meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An expanded meeting of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is taking place with the participation of Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the meeting, the Secretary of State pointed out that the 29th meeting of the People’s Assembly demonstrated strongly and in detail that success in social and economic development depends on the unity of people, interethnic accord, and interfaith harmony in the modern world.

He referred to the speech given by the First President of Kazakhstan about the tremendous step Kazakhstan has made during the years of independence in different sectors and spheres of life. He said that the GDP per capita has seen a 13-time increase since independence was gained. The country’s population rose to 19 million people. Life expectancy stands at 73.5 years old. He also said that direct foreign investments worth $365bn have been funneled into the economy. The country has international reserves to the tune of over $90bn. More than 13 thousand kilometers of road and 2.5 thousand kilometers of railroad have been built.

Attending the meeting are the People’s Assembly Deputy Chairman, head of the Secretariat Marat Azilkhanov, Deputy Chairwoman Maiya Bekbayeva, Deputy Chairman Zakirzhan Kuziyev, Deputies of the Majilis of Parliament, heads of the central and local executive bodies, members of the Assembly’s Council, public figures, and reps of scientific and creative intelligentsia.



