    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan extends Nauryz greetings

    21 March 2021, 12:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has wished Kazakhstanis a Happy Nauryz holiday, Kazinform reports.

    In its congratulatory message, the People's Assembly extended its heartfelt congratulations on Nauryz meiramy reminding that its traditions have a decades-long history. Our ancestors called the day of spring equinox ‘Ulystyn uly kuni’ which shows the importance they attached to this holiday.

    «The main values of this holiday are still the same, they are the well-being of the people and their unity, solidary, peace and accord.

    In the year Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of its independence Nauryz meiramy allows us to feel more than ever the continuous link of times and generations. It reflects the richness of revived national culture and art, the combination of people’s traditions and modernity.

    Let Nauryz bring you and your families solid health, happiness, love, prosperity, good news, and bright smiles!» the congratulatory message reads.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Nauryz
