    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan deputy chairman, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities meet

    3 September 2019, 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Monday Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseit Tuimebayev had talks with Lamberto Zannier, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, Kazinform reports.

    Members of the Kazakh Parliament, representatives of the ethnic-cultural societies and the Assembly’s youth wing, Assembly’s members, György Szabó, the Head of the OSCE Program Office in Nur-Sultan, etc. attended the event.


    Those present got familiarized with the activities of the Friendship House and ethnic-cultural societies of Nur-Sultan, took part in the roundtable discussions on the Kazakhstan’s model of public consent and national unity of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    As stated there, the model has been formed since the early days of the country’s independence. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was founded in 1995 as an advisory board and public ethnic associations. Kazakhstan’s model is known as the UN in miniature. It encompasses five key principles: the consolidating role of the Kazakh people, unity, tolerance and responsibility, development of culture and languages, ethnic and confessional, cultural and language diversity.


    Currently the Assembly unites more than 125 ethnic-cultural associations to preserve and promote cultural, language independence and identity of ethnic groups thereby implementing Unity through Diversity consolidating principle.

    Following the meeting the sides confirmed readiness to promote multilateral cooperation.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

