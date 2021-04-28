Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People’s Assembly has become respected public institute – Kazakh President

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2021, 19:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s experience in the field of interethnic and inter-faith policy is widely recognized and sought-after globally, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while addressing the 29th session of the People’s Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has become the foundation of interethnic and interfaith accord in the country, the Kazakh President said that it focuses on step-by-step promotion of the universal concept of unity in diversity.

«Over the years the Assembly has worked to make sure each citizen of the country, regardless of his ethnicity, religious affiliation, be a part of a big and united Kazakhstani family,» said the President.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the Assembly has become a respected public institute, having its own representation in Parliament. He added that Kazakhstan’s experience in the field of interethnic and inter-faith policy is widely recognized and sought-after globally.


News
