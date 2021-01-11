Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People’s Assembly candidates to lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament elected

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2021, 13:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The municipal election commission of Nur-Sultan city has announced the results of the election of the People’s Assembly candidates to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

The municipal election commission summed up results of the election of the People’s Assembly candidates to the Majilis within the framework of the 28th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

In total, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. 351 members of the People’s Assembly took part in the voting process.

According to the election results, Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov secured 298 votes, Avetik Amirkhanyan earned 270 votes, Ilyas Bularov obtained 298 votes, Nataliya Dementieva took 292 votes, Yuri Li earned 282 votes, Vakil Nabiyev secured 285 votes , Shamil Ossin obtained 271 votes, Vladimir Tokhtassunov took 277 votes, and Abilfas Khamedov earned 290 votes.

The candidates were nominated at the session of the Assembly’s Council back on December 11.


Parliament   People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan  
