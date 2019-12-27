Go to the main site
    People bring flowers to Almaty airport after 2100 flight crash

    27 December 2019, 19:23

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis are bringing flowers to the Airport of Almaty after the Bek Air 2100 flight crash, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As a sign of grief over the plane crash victims, the residents of Almaty are bringing flowers to the airport and leave them at the main entrance of the terminal,» the representatives of Almaty Airport informed.

    As reported, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vaished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building.

    As per preliminary data, 12 people died.

    A governmental commission headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been established at the President’s instruction.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

