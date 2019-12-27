Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

People bring flowers to Almaty airport after 2100 flight crash

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 December 2019, 19:23
People bring flowers to Almaty airport after 2100 flight crash

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis are bringing flowers to the Airport of Almaty after the Bek Air 2100 flight crash, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As a sign of grief over the plane crash victims, the residents of Almaty are bringing flowers to the airport and leave them at the main entrance of the terminal,» the representatives of Almaty Airport informed.

photo

As reported, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vaished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building.

As per preliminary data, 12 people died.

A governmental commission headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been established at the President’s instruction.

photo

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

Almaty   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty