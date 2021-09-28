People believe social media rather than official, OSCE Representative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the now-running Astana Media Week in the Kazakh capital OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro expressed an opinion that people believe social media rather than official.

She stressed that people have been living amid pandemic over two years. It was clear that it is a threat which required joint efforts, special approaches. The countries strive to settle vaccine deliveries.

She also noted it is necessary to give relevant estimates to the role of social media. The number of social users grew by 13% that is by 2.4 bln as compared to 2020. She mentioned that many people read about coronavirus on internet.

She noticed that internet is of great importance for the development of freedom of speech and digital media development. On the other hand, it becomes clear that people trust social media rather than official. She also expressed her concern over fake news as it poses threat to society and mass media.