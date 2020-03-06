Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    People arrived in Kazakhstan from S Korea quarantined, Health Ministry

    6 March 2020, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «People arrived in Kazakhstan from South Korea have been quarantined,» the press service of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

    In accordance with the decree of the chief health inspector as of March 4, 2020, those arriving from the coronavirus-hit countries under the category 1a (China, South Korea, Iran) are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine with isolation.

    The plane en route Seoul-Almaty carrying 195 people landed in Almaty on March 15 at 03:30 p.m. 97 of them are transit passengers. 100 people, including 4 children were hospitalized so far. 21 nationals of Kyrgyzstan left Kazakhstan by bus provided by the Kyrgyz authorities.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes