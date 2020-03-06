Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
People arrived in Kazakhstan from S Korea quarantined, Health Ministry

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 March 2020, 10:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «People arrived in Kazakhstan from South Korea have been quarantined,» the press service of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

In accordance with the decree of the chief health inspector as of March 4, 2020, those arriving from the coronavirus-hit countries under the category 1a (China, South Korea, Iran) are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine with isolation.

The plane en route Seoul-Almaty carrying 195 people landed in Almaty on March 15 at 03:30 p.m. 97 of them are transit passengers. 100 people, including 4 children were hospitalized so far. 21 nationals of Kyrgyzstan left Kazakhstan by bus provided by the Kyrgyz authorities.


