Pension Fund denies rumors of purchasing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy bonds at 40bn tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan – the asset manager of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund and other funds – did not purchase the bonds of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, Kazinform reports.

As the Fund’s press service stated, «being the asset manager of the UAPF and other funds, the National Bank of Kazakhstan did not participate in August 20 special trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on placement of fifteen-year bonds of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KZ2C00005866) to the amount of 40bn tenge».

On August 20, KASE informed about special trading session held for the offering of fifteen- year of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Nur-Sultan) to the amount of 40bn tenge at 2$ APR.

Some internet users supposed that the UAPF could be the buyer of these bonds.