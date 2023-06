ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A drunk woman hit a pedestrian walking along a sidewalk in the city of Almaty, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fatal road accident occurred near the MEGA Alma-Ata shopping center on Rozybakieva Street. A woman born in 1992 was at the wheel of a Hyundai car. She was taken into custody.

According to the police department, the investigation is underway.

Photo: «Территория происшествий»