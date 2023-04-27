Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 11:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded of the importance of unity of the multinational people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He reiterated that the implementation of political and economic reforms is impossible without peace and stability.

«Unity is not only the way to our goal, but one of the main pillars of our statehood. Independence and territorial integrity of our country is above all,» Tokayev said.

In his words, unity is inextricably linked to these unshakeable values.

«Peace and accord must be perceived both as a state ideology and an integral part of our public and private life and labour activity. They must not be empty slogans, but a common position of each citizen,» the President emphasized.

«Our people understand firsthand the true meaning of unity and tranquility. These are enduring values for representatives of all ethnic groups who have survived difficult times and found shelter on Kazakh soil. Thanks to the recognition and respect for these values, our people live in peace. This is an unprecedented achievement,» he stressed.


President of Kazakhstan    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
