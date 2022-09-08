Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Pavlodar to unveil 3 children’s rehabilitation centres

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2022, 12:54
Pavlodar to unveil 3 children’s rehabilitation centres

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Three children’s rehabilitation centres will open their doors in Pavlodar this year, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

This year the city started expanding children’s rehabilitation infrastructure. One of the rehabilitation centre is being repaired. The overhaul works will complete this September. Besides, it is planned to open a daycare centre for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in November this year, and an early intervention centre will open its doors in December.

Notably, a building will be reconstructed to accommodate in the future a 150-bed rehabilitation centre for children. Construction of a new 150-bed rehabilitation centre for adults will start in 2023.


Social support   Healthcare   Pavlodar   Social Benefits  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Emilia Romagna damage ‘difficult to estimate’ says PM Meloni
Emilia Romagna damage ‘difficult to estimate’ says PM Meloni
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo