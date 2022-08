15 August 2022 15:07

Pavlodar to host Kazakhstan Junior Table Tennis Tournament

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar is set to host the Kazakhstan Junior Tennis Table Tournament on August 16, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Jenimpaz Center was chosen as the venue for the event.

Teams from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Shymkent will vie for medals in team, individual, doubles and mixed events.









Photo: olympic.kz