Pavlodar school-students – winners of Eurasian Informatics Olympiad

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 December 2019, 09:27
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A team of Pavlodar-based Bilim-Innovation Lyceum for Gifted Boys celebrate a win at the Eurasian Informatics Olympiad, Kazinform reports.

The 11th Eurasian Informatics Olympiad was organized in Almaty, at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

56 teams from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan participated in it.

Alikhan Abikhas and Rustem Khassanov from the Bilim-Innovation Lyceum for Gifted Boys were awarded with the 1st degree diplomas and grants for studying at the Kazakh-British Technical University and Astana IT University.

The goal of the Olympiad is to develop IT competence and information culture of school-students as well as identification of talented youth in computational science, computer-based simulation and IT.

