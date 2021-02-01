Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Pavlodar rgn to roll out 20 sanitary posts to curb COVID-19 spread

    1 February 2021, 13:38

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has reported 246 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is planned to roll out 20 sanitary posts to carry out thermometry, checks for virus symptoms, and through which drivers can move using passes, certificates within the restricted time framework, except for special services, in the region.

    According to Batyrbek Aliyev, chief medical officer of Pavlodar region, control over the observation of the restrictive measures, including the observation of the mask regime and social distancing, will be enhanced, and the local police will focus on detection of hidden cases of family and other gatherings.

    Four road border crossings continue monitoring the movement of the residents, where a total of 16,275 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out helping detect 112 imported cases. According to the speaker, 58,102 persons have entered the region since the introduction of restrictions on September 19, 2020.

    2,050 Kazakhstanis have been placed in quarantine facilities, and 796 foreigners were rejected to pass the border due to the absence of the COVID-19 certificate.

    As of January 31, 2021 352 residents entered the region, including 144 by foot and 208 by trucks. One was put in the quarantine facility.

    The region’s chief medical officer also noted that Pavlodar region is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region Kazakhstan Corruption-related crimes COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued