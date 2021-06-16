Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Pavlodar rgn sees drop in weekly COVID-19 case growth rate

    16 June 2021, 14:20

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has reported 43 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 43 cases, 18 have been detected in Pavlodar city, 10 in Ekibastuz city, and five in Aksu city.

    As of June 16, the region’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 24,780, 59.2% of which have been reported in Pavlodar city. Of the total caseload, 259 are said to be imported.

    The region has been in the «green zone» for COVID-19 since June 11.

    It reported 395 COVID-19 cases in June 2-8 and 304 COVID-19 cases in June 9-15.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued