Pavlodar rgn sees drop in weekly COVID-19 case growth rate

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2021, 14:20
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has reported 43 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 43 cases, 18 have been detected in Pavlodar city, 10 in Ekibastuz city, and five in Aksu city.

As of June 16, the region’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 24,780, 59.2% of which have been reported in Pavlodar city. Of the total caseload, 259 are said to be imported.

The region has been in the «green zone» for COVID-19 since June 11.

It reported 395 COVID-19 cases in June 2-8 and 304 COVID-19 cases in June 9-15.


