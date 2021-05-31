Pavlodar rgn sees 2.59% rise in weekly COVID-19 cases

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases rose by 605 or 2.59% in the past week in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pavlodar region has reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Of those, 30 have been registered in Pavlodar city, 20 in Ekibastuz city, and eight in Aksu city, the region’s sanitary epidemiological control department said.

The region’s total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 23,963, including 17,373 symptomatic and 6,590 asymptomatic ones. Pavlodar city accounts for 14,250 cases of the total caseload or 59.4%. Of the COVID-19 tally, 255 COVID-19 cases are said to be imported. The region’s COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 3.185.8 per 100 thousand people.

The department also noted that the region’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 647 or 2.85% in May 17-23 and 605 or 2.59% in May 24-30.