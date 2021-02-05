Pavlodar rgn retains quarantine measures until Feb 15

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A slight but steady downward trend in the new daily COVID-19 cases is observed in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Pavlodar region chief medical officer’s order concerning quarantine and restrictive measures will stay in effect for one more week until February 15. Such a decision was made as the region still remains in the «red zone» for the spread of coronavirus, the department monitoring quality and safety of goods and services of Pavlodar region said.

According to the epidemiologists, there has been a slight decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported across the region, but the COVID-19 situation is still regarded as intense.

1,693 COVID-19 cases were reported between December 29, 2020 and January 4, 2021 compared to 1,596 reported in the period from January 22 to 28.

The region has reported 225 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Under the order No.3 as of February 5, 2021, the region is to retain weekend lockdowns, special control over the observation of the restrictive measures, including mask wearing and social distancing rules, the operating hours of the social facilities. The order bans intra-regional, interregional, inter-State and inter-district bus and microbus passenger services.

The tougher measures for cleaning and disinfecting all the trade facilities, public transport, taxis, industrial facilities, porches, lift cabins, and organizations remain.

Restricted movement of persons over 65, expect for emergencies, stricter monitoring over medical observation at home and observation of home quarantine requirements have been prolonged.



