Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Pavlodar rgn reports more COVID-19 cases

    15 June 2020, 10:33

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Three men have been taken to hospital with the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The interdepartmental commission against the spread of COVID-19 said that three men, born in 1988, 1989, 1994, had tested positive for the COVID-19. All new cases were registered in Pavlodar city.

    They were admitted to hospital with high temperature, coughs, cold and weakness. One of them was in contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

    The patients are in an infectious hospital in Pavlodar and in a satisfactory condition. The appropriate treatment was given, all contacts were identified. The final disinfection of the hotspot was carried out.

    As of June 14, Pavlodar region has confirmed 3 49 COVID-19 cases.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued