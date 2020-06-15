Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pavlodar rgn reports more COVID-19 cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2020, 10:33
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Three men have been taken to hospital with the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The interdepartmental commission against the spread of COVID-19 said that three men, born in 1988, 1989, 1994, had tested positive for the COVID-19. All new cases were registered in Pavlodar city.

They were admitted to hospital with high temperature, coughs, cold and weakness. One of them was in contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

The patients are in an infectious hospital in Pavlodar and in a satisfactory condition. The appropriate treatment was given, all contacts were identified. The final disinfection of the hotspot was carried out.

As of June 14, Pavlodar region has confirmed 3 49 COVID-19 cases.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region  
